In pics: Aston Martin DB12 supercar hits Indian shores

The Aston Martin DB12 comes into India via the import route. The supercar market in the country remains microscopic even though the likes of Ferrari and McLaren are present through a select few models of their own. Lamborghini has been ruling the tiny territory but then again, Urus SUV is quite the showstopper across the world. As such, the entry of Aston Martin DB12, in many ways, marks a new dawn.