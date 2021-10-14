In Pics: Ampere Electric announces the launch of new e-scooter Magnus EX 5 Photos . Updated: 14 Oct 2021, 06:36 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Ampere Electric on Thursday announced the launch of its new electric scooter - Magnus EX. The new scooter has been priced at ₹68,999 (ex-showroom, Pune). 2/5The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested). 3/5The Magnus EX electric scooter rivals the likes of the e-scooter range from Hero Electric. 4/5The scooter gets a 1200-Watts motor which comes out as one of the highest-rated motor capacities in this segment. This motor is claimed to propel the engine from 0 to 40 kmph in 10 seconds. 5/5The new Magnus EX e-scooter gets a detachable lightweight & portable advanced lithium battery.