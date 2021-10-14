Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: Ampere Electric announces the launch of new e-scooter Magnus EX

In Pics: Ampere Electric announces the launch of new e-scooter Magnus EX

5 Photos . Updated: 14 Oct 2021, 06:36 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Ampere Electric on Thursday announced the launch of its new electric scooter - Magnus EX. The new scooter has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,999 (ex-showroom, Pune).
The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
The Magnus EX electric scooter rivals the likes of the e-scooter range from Hero Electric.
The scooter gets a 1200-Watts motor which comes out as one of the highest-rated motor capacities in this segment. This motor is claimed to propel the engine from 0 to 40 kmph in 10 seconds.
The new Magnus EX e-scooter gets a detachable lightweight & portable advanced lithium battery.
