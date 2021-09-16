In pics: 2021 Citroen C3 SUV, 'Made in India for Indians', breaks cover 6 Photos . Updated: 16 Sep 2021, 04:50 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6The ‘Made in India, Made for India’ Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV has been officially unveiled for the world and now the SUV is gearing up to make its debut in India. Citroen C3 will share the Common Modular Platform with the upcoming Tata Punch micro-SUV. 2/6The Citroen C3 will come with 180 mm of ground clearance which means it should be good enough for bad roads. It also has a 10m turning radius, making it an easily manoeuvrable vehicle. It also features LED headlights and DRL units on either side. 3/6The two chrome bars on the bonnet splits into two DRL units on both sides of the car. It also boasts a sporty bonnet design, coupled with flashy alloys. 4/6The all-new SUV sports LED taillights at the rear. 5/6Citroen C3 SUV gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It is also packed with a number of speakers, among other creature comforts. It gets a one-litre glovebox and 315 litres of boot space. One also gets a phone clamp that will sit next to to the AC vents on the dashboard. 6/6Citroen C3 SUV is will come with a flex-fuel engine. This is a 1.2-litre turbocharged motor that belts out 130 bhp. It is integrated into an automatic gearbox as well as a five-speed manual unit. The SUV will come in four colour options. Apart from the Orange-White dual-tone exterior colour, the car also gets Orange-Black, Blue-White and Grey-Black combinations.