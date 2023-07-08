In pics: 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe debuts
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe will go on sale in Europe in November 2023. As of now, it is not known whether it will make its way to India or not.
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the CLE Coupe globally. It will go on sale in Europe in November 2023. The brand will also sell a convertible version in 2024.
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe shares its underpinnings with the E-Class and C-Class. It will be replacing the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe in the lineup.
The Coupe gets a 2+2 seating layout with 2 doors. Mercedes-Benz has designed the CLE Coupe to have an aggressive design.
The interior gets twin screen layout. There is a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is postioned vertically. It is running on the latest version of MBUX OS.
The boot space of the CLE Coupe measures 420 litres. The wheelbase is 25 mm longer than the C-Class Coupe. Because of this, the rear occupants get 10 mm more headroom, 19 mm more shoulder and elbow room and 72 mm more knee room.
In terms of dimensions, the CLE measures 4,850 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and is 1,428 mm tall. Mercedes-Benz says that the CLE is the largest coupe in the mid-size segment.
Special attention has been given to the rear LED tail lamps so that they transitions smoothly from the boot to the lights.
Up-front, there is a new set of LED headlamps with a muscular long bonnet. The bumper is also quite aggressive with Mercedes-Benz's grille.
There is 64 colour ambient lighting and Burmester 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.
To access the rear set of seats, the occupants need to pull a loop made of Nappa leather. It is conveniently located at the upper edge of the backrest.
The CLE Coupe will be sold with two petrol engines and a diesel engine. There will be rear-wheel drive as well all-wheel drive on offer.
First Published Date: 08 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe CLE
