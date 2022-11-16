HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2023 Toyota Prius Hybrid Breaks Cover With A Striking New Design

In pics: 2023 Toyota Prius Hybrid breaks cover with a striking new design

The Prius will be sold with two engine options globally. The Parallel Hybrid will go on sale before the end of this year whereas the Plug-in Hybird will launch in the spring of next year.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 12:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota has unveiled the fifth generation of the Prius globally. 
1/10
Toyota has unveiled the fifth generation of the Prius globally. 
Toyota has unveiled the fifth generation of the Prius globally. 
Toyota has unveiled the fifth generation of the Prius globally. 
Toyota has redesigned the Prius substantially. At the rear, it retains its hatchback style but gets redesigned LED tail lamps that are placed horizontally.
2/10
Toyota has redesigned the Prius substantially. At the rear, it retains its hatchback style but gets redesigned LED tail lamps that are placed horizontally.
Toyota has redesigned the Prius substantially. At the rear, it retains its hatchback style but gets redesigned LED tail lamps that are placed horizontally.
Toyota has redesigned the Prius substantially. At the rear, it retains its hatchback style but gets redesigned LED tail lamps that are placed horizontally.
The alloy wheels now measure 19-inches and have been redesigned. 
3/10
The alloy wheels now measure 19-inches and have been redesigned. 
The alloy wheels now measure 19-inches and have been redesigned. 
The alloy wheels now measure 19-inches and have been redesigned. 
Toyota says that the front of the Prius Hybrid is inspired by the hammer-head shark. 
4/10
Toyota says that the front of the Prius Hybrid is inspired by the hammer-head shark. 
Toyota says that the front of the Prius Hybrid is inspired by the hammer-head shark. 
Toyota says that the front of the Prius Hybrid is inspired by the hammer-head shark. 

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu D-max
1898 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Prius is offered with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV).
5/10
Toyota Prius is offered with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV).
Toyota Prius is offered with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV).
Toyota Prius is offered with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV).
The 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid system that delivers 223 Ps of max power and it can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in just 6.7 seconds.
6/10
The 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid system that delivers 223 Ps of max power and it can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in just 6.7 seconds.
The 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid system that delivers 223 Ps of max power and it can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in just 6.7 seconds.
The 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid system that delivers 223 Ps of max power and it can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in just 6.7 seconds.
There is also a 2.0-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System that produces 193 Ps.
7/10
There is also a 2.0-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System that produces 193 Ps.
There is also a 2.0-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System that produces 193 Ps.
There is also a 2.0-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System that produces 193 Ps.
The interior is finished in all-black theme for a sporty appeal. 
8/10
The interior is finished in all-black theme for a sporty appeal. 
The interior is finished in all-black theme for a sporty appeal. 
The interior is finished in all-black theme for a sporty appeal. 
The Prius hybrid is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof that lets in a lot of light to the cabin.
9/10
The Prius hybrid is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof that lets in a lot of light to the cabin.
The Prius hybrid is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof that lets in a lot of light to the cabin.
The Prius hybrid is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof that lets in a lot of light to the cabin.
Prius Hybrid comes with Toyota Safety Sense that works in conjunction with ambient lighting.
10/10
Prius Hybrid comes with Toyota Safety Sense that works in conjunction with ambient lighting.
Prius Hybrid comes with Toyota Safety Sense that works in conjunction with ambient lighting.
Prius Hybrid comes with Toyota Safety Sense that works in conjunction with ambient lighting.
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Prius Hybrid
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Honda_City_2_million
Why this Honda City is so special
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

In pics: India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here
In pics: India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here
Elon Musk pulls all-nighters for Twitter, leaves Tesla investors concerned
Elon Musk pulls all-nighters for Twitter, leaves Tesla investors concerned
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show
In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show
In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda
In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city