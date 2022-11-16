In pics: 2023 Toyota Prius Hybrid breaks cover with a striking new design
The Prius will be sold with two engine options globally. The Parallel Hybrid will go on sale before the end of this year whereas the Plug-in Hybird will launch in the spring of next year.
Toyota has unveiled the fifth generation of the Prius globally.
Toyota has redesigned the Prius substantially. At the rear, it retains its hatchback style but gets redesigned LED tail lamps that are placed horizontally.
The alloy wheels now measure 19-inches and have been redesigned.
Toyota says that the front of the Prius Hybrid is inspired by the hammer-head shark.
Similar ProductsFind more Cars
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Toyota Prius is offered with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV).
The 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid system that delivers 223 Ps of max power and it can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in just 6.7 seconds.
There is also a 2.0-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System that produces 193 Ps.
The interior is finished in all-black theme for a sporty appeal.
The Prius hybrid is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof that lets in a lot of light to the cabin.
Prius Hybrid comes with Toyota Safety Sense that works in conjunction with ambient lighting.
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Prius Hybrid
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS