In Pics: 2022 KTM RC 200 launched in India

5 Photos . Updated: 13 Oct 2021, 08:38 PM IST HT Auto Desk
The new-gen RC200 has gained a new chassis, improved ergonomics and performance, updated electronics, and Grand Prix-inspired styling.
The new RC200 has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,08,717 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) which is the same price as the outgoing model. The company has also announced that this pricing is introductory, and is likely to increase soon.
Bajaj Auto has initiated the bookings for the updated RC200 in the Indian market at all KTM showrooms.
The India version of the KTM RC200 Gen-2 also comes with an all-new full LED headlamp unit.
KTM has increased fuel tank volume from 9.5 liters to 13.7 liters on the new RC 200. 
