In pics: 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup truck breaks cover 9 Photos . Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 05:15 PM IST HT Auto Desk The 2022 Ford Maverick has been unveiled with a contemporary design and practical approach in terms of features and technology onboard. 1/9Ford Motor Company has unveiled the 2022 Maverick compact pickup truck that comes as a smaller sibling of the Ford F-Series pickup truck. 2/9The 2022 Ford Maverick comes with a muscular and chunky design that is seen in other contemporary Ford pickup trucks. 3/9The 2022 Ford Maverick is available in four different trim options, XL, XLT, Lariat and Lariat First Edition. 4/9The LED C shaped headlamps and LED daytime running lights are designed in the same way as the recently introduced Ford F-150 Lightning. 5/9Inside the cabin, the new Ford Maverick gets a Bang & Olufsen sound system, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 6/9Ford claims that the new Maverick offers ample space and comfort to the occupants, suitable for a long journey experience. 7/9The loading deck of the Ford Maverick is capable of accommodating 680 kg payload. 8/9The cabin of of the Ford Maverick is claimed to be very driver-centric with its minimal yet practical approach. 9/9The Ford Maverick is capable of towing a weight of 1,814 kg and it draws energy from a 2.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine.