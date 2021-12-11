In Pics: 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 review: Sporty, premium, costly 5 Photos . Updated: 11 Dec 2021, 01:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5The new R15 V4 carries over the front-end design from the bigger YZF-R7 sports bike from Yamaha. In fact, the exterior body paint, panels as well as stickers also appear to be inspired by the bigger R7. 2/5Buying the Yamaha R15 V4.0 will instantly add you to the cool club of your college, however, it is now costlier than ever. 3/5The Yamaha R15 has entered a new generation change for 2021. Although, the new updates don't necessarily bring any noticeable change to the way it rides. 4/5R15 V4 misses on a full colour TFT display which could have been a nice touch given the premium it charges. Although, the current LCD screen isn't bad to look at. 5/5While the front end of the R15 V4 comes out fully updated with R7-inspired design, the rear, however, remains more or less the same.