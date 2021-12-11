Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 review: Sporty, premium, costly

In Pics: 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 review: Sporty, premium, costly

5 Photos . Updated: 11 Dec 2021, 01:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk
The new R15 V4 carries over the front-end design from the bigger YZF-R7 sports bike from Yamaha. In fact, the exterior body paint, panels as well as stickers also appear to be inspired by the bigger R7. 
Buying the Yamaha R15 V4.0 will instantly add you to the cool club of your college, however, it is now costlier than ever. 
The Yamaha R15 has entered a new generation change for 2021. Although, the new updates don't necessarily bring any noticeable change to the way it rides. 
R15 V4 misses on a full colour TFT display which could have been a nice touch given the premium it charges. Although, the current LCD screen isn't bad to look at. 
While the front end of the R15 V4 comes out fully updated with R7-inspired design, the rear, however, remains more or less the same. 
