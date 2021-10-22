Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: 2021 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched in new colour for festive season

In Pics: 2021 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched in new colour for festive season

4 Photos . Updated: 22 Oct 2021, 04:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk
The newly introduced colour option on the Hero Maestro Edge 110 scooter has been named Scarlet Red and it comes in a mix of three different hues.
Save for the new aesthetic update, the rest of the Maestro Edge details remain unchanged. The scooter runs on a 110cc, air-cooled engine that has been rated to deliver 8.15bhp of maximum power and 8.75Nm of peak torque.
The Maestro Edge 110 comes suspended on a telescopic suspension at the front, while for the back it uses a unit swing with a spring-loaded hydraulic damper.
Red stays prominent on the front end of the Maestro Edge 110 Scarlet Red, along with dark grey that can be seen on the side and rear body panels.
