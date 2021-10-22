In Pics: 2021 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched in new colour for festive season 4 Photos . Updated: 22 Oct 2021, 04:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/4The newly introduced colour option on the Hero Maestro Edge 110 scooter has been named Scarlet Red and it comes in a mix of three different hues. 2/4Save for the new aesthetic update, the rest of the Maestro Edge details remain unchanged. The scooter runs on a 110cc, air-cooled engine that has been rated to deliver 8.15bhp of maximum power and 8.75Nm of peak torque. 3/4The Maestro Edge 110 comes suspended on a telescopic suspension at the front, while for the back it uses a unit swing with a spring-loaded hydraulic damper. 4/4Red stays prominent on the front end of the Maestro Edge 110 Scarlet Red, along with dark grey that can be seen on the side and rear body panels.