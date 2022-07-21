HT Auto
In Pics: 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King road test review

2021 Road King comes out as one of the most premium Harley Davidson bikes one can buy in India. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 16:41 PM
The auxiliary type lamps on the Harley-Davidson Road King that flank the main headlight give it a very retro and a tad artistic appeal.
The auxiliary type lamps on the Harley-Davidson Road King that flank the main headlight give it a very retro and a tad artistic appeal. (HT Auto/Mithlesh Kumar)
The Harley Road King is a pinnacle of luxury motorcycling, meant for long, straight and uninterrupted highway tours.
The Harley Road King is a pinnacle of luxury motorcycling, meant for long, straight and uninterrupted highway tours. (HT Auto/Mithlesh Kumar)
Lockable panniers, 362+kg weight, cruise control, huge windscreen, sofa seats, and a presence so majestic that words can't do justice with the Road King. 
Lockable panniers, 362+kg weight, cruise control, huge windscreen, sofa seats, and a presence so majestic that words can't do justice with the Road King.  (HT Auto/Mithlesh Kumar)
Twist the throttle and you'll experience the velvety, smooth delivery from Road KIing's behemoth powertrain which is truly unbelievable.
Twist the throttle and you'll experience the velvety, smooth delivery from Road KIing's behemoth powertrain which is truly unbelievable.
Harley's Road King is a larger-than-life phenomenon on the roads. Lockable panniers, 362+kg weight, cruise control, huge windscreen, and sofa seats, you name it, it has it. 
Harley's Road King is a larger-than-life phenomenon on the roads. Lockable panniers, 362+kg weight, cruise control, huge windscreen, and sofa seats, you name it, it has it.  (HT Auto/Mithlesh Kumar)
First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 16:41 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson Road King 2021 Road King 2021 Harley Road King
