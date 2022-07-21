In Pics: 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King road test review
2021 Road King comes out as one of the most premium Harley Davidson bikes one can buy in India.
The auxiliary type lamps on the Harley-Davidson Road King that flank the main headlight give it a very retro and a tad artistic appeal.
The Harley Road King is a pinnacle of luxury motorcycling, meant for long, straight and uninterrupted highway tours.
Lockable panniers, 362+kg weight, cruise control, huge windscreen, sofa seats, and a presence so majestic that words can't do justice with the Road King.
Twist the throttle and you'll experience the velvety, smooth delivery from Road KIing's behemoth powertrain which is truly unbelievable.
Harley's Road King is a larger-than-life phenomenon on the roads. Lockable panniers, 362+kg weight, cruise control, huge windscreen, and sofa seats, you name it, it has it.
First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 16:41 PM IST
