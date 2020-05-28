History in making: Iconic James Bond car Aston Martin DB5's production underway 8 Photos . Updated: 28 May 2020, 12:03 PM IST HT Auto Desk By far, the most famous of the original owners of an Aston Martin DB5 has been the world’s best-known secret agent – James Bond – who first drove the car in the 1964 movie, Goldfinger. 1/8Aston Martin has started working on the production of new DB5 models, 55 years after the last DB5 rolled off the production line. This is in association with the producers of the James Bond films, EON Productions. The car will feature a broad suite of working gadgets first seen on screen in the 1964 film, Goldfinger. 2/8Fewer than 900 saloon examples of DB5 were built by Aston Martin between 1963 and 1965. The production of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation will take around 4,500 hours per car. 3/8Each of the 25 new cars is being built to the highest possible quality using a blend of Sir David Brown-era old world craftsmanship alongside the integration of cutting-edge gadgets developed in association with Chris Corbould OBE, the special effects supervisor who has worked on more than a dozen Bond films. 4/8The list of Bond-inspired gadgets that will be included in these cars include a rear smoke screen delivery system, rear simulated oil slick delivery system, a revolving number plate, simulated twin front machine guns, bullet resistant rear shield, etc. 5/8On the inside, the features will include a simulated radar screen tracker map, a telephone in driver’s door, a gear knob actuator button, an armrest and centre console-mounted switchgear, an under-seat hidden weapons/storage tray and a remote control for gadget activation. 6/8All the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars are being built to one exterior colour specification – Silver Birch paint – just like the original. The cars feature original DB5 styled aluminium exterior body panels wrapped elegantly around an authentic DB5 mild steel chassis structure. 7/8Under the bonnet there’s a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated inline six-cylinder engine with a six-plug head, three SU carburettors and oil cooler, that’s capable of generating in the order of 290 bhp. 8/8Each DB5 Goldfinger Continuation car is priced at £2.75m (around ₹25.5 crore), plus taxes. First deliveries of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation to customers will commence in the second half of 2020.