2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 road test review: In pics

1/6Bajaj Pulsar 250 uses a new GFN (Glass Filled Nylon) structure for the body panels which in turn holds them together without producing any body vibrations. 2/6The Pulsar 250 has been given a full LED lighting package including reversed LED boomerang-shaped DRLs, front LED projector headlamps and LED taillights as well. 3/6The new Pulsar 250 is only marginally costlier than the previous models, yet far superior in terms of ride quality. 4/6Bajaj Pulsar 250 comes in two variants - N250 and F250. While the former is a naked street version, the latter is a semi-faired model with a slightly different design and clip-on handlebars. 5/6At the heart of the Pulsar 250 sits a brand new 250 cc single-cylinder, 2-valve, oil-cooled engine. This powertrain puts out 24.5 bhp of maximum power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. 6/6Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.