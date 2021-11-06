Home > Auto > Photos > 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 road test review: In pics

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 road test review: In pics

6 Photos . Updated: 06 Nov 2021, 03:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Bajaj Pulsar 250 uses a new GFN (Glass Filled Nylon) structure for the body panels which in turn holds them together without producing any body vibrations.
The Pulsar 250 has been given a full LED lighting package including reversed LED boomerang-shaped DRLs, front LED projector headlamps and LED taillights as well.
The new Pulsar 250 is only marginally costlier than the previous models, yet far superior in terms of ride quality.
Bajaj Pulsar 250 comes in two variants - N250 and F250. While the former is a naked street version, the latter is a semi-faired model with a slightly different design and clip-on handlebars.
At the heart of the Pulsar 250 sits a brand new 250 cc single-cylinder, 2-valve, oil-cooled engine. This powertrain puts out 24.5 bhp of maximum power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
