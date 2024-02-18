You can wear this Porsche and play basketball. Know more

German sportscar manufacturer Porsche and sports-wear maker Puma have come up together to launch a new pair of basketball sneakers. Christened as the MB.03 and All-Pro Nitro these are licensed as Porsche basketball shoes and were launched for sale on February 17. The MB.03 is priced at $135 (approx ₹11,200), while the All-Pro Nitro costs $140 (approx ₹11,620). Additionally, Puma and Porsche offer an entire line of clothing, including hoodies, jackets, graphic tees, sweatpants, and shorts, to complement the sneakers. The pair of sneakers come as part of the latest product under Porsche and Puma.

The first pair, the LaMelo Ball MB.03 claims to mark the Charlotte Hornets star's third signature sneaker and features a black and yellow colour scheme inspired by the iconic 930 Turbo's factory gold paint job. The Porsche logo adorns the heel, adding a touch of automotive flair.

The second shoe, the All-Pro Nitro, shares a similar design to the MB.03 but sports an all-yellow colourway with subtle black accents. It also includes a Porsche Turbo logo near the heel, emphasising its speed-inspired design. This isn't Porsche's first foray into basketball shoes; the brand collaborated with Puma in 2021 to produce the Clyde All-Pros.

The Puma-Porsche collection isn't limited to footwear; the collection also includes six apparel variations, including hoodies, jackets, graphic tees, sweatpants, and shorts. The latest collaboration showcases a fusion of athletic prowess and automotive elegance, creating a lineup.

While several basketball sneakers have drawn inspiration from iconic cars, including Kobe Bryant's Adidas signature sneaker inspired by the first-gen Audi TT and Michael Jordan's 14th signature shoe with a Ferrari-inspired design, these collaborations did not bear official branding from the respective automakers. However, such products like footwear and apparel with an automaker's branding help these car manufacturers create their own genre of lifestyle products.

First Published Date: