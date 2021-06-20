Ferrari partners Puma to launch sneakers influenced by Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Ferrari has joined hands with Puma to launch the ION F sneakers inspired by the factories constructing the iconic Italian sportscars. The ION F embraces features of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale which is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) introduced last year.

The elevated design of the shoe, with ribbons flaunting the name of the luxury carmaker in Ferrari's iconic red, gives it a sharp and sturdy athletic look. The shape of the reflective thermoplastic polyurethane (more commonly known as the thermal plastic panel) in the rear of it is wrapped by a PU foam that reflects the front spoiler of the SF90. Using mesh materials, a knitted socks-like supporter has been constructed on the upper side of the shoe to ensure maximum comfort for the user. It also constitutes magnetic fit-lock buckles up which intends to provide extra support to the feet.

(Also read | Ferrari launches its first ever high-performance-fabric fashion collection)

The ION F is part of Ferrari's new fashion collection which is inspired by the curves on the Ferrari cars and the human anatomy. The intention of this range is to highlight the link between clothing, car and body design choices that translate into a robotic outlook.

The elevated design of the shoe with ribbons flaunting the brand's name. (Puma)

(Also read | This crash cost millions! Three Ferrari cars slam into each other. Watch here)

Talking about the Ferrari hybrid sportscar - SF90 Stradale, it is capable of churning a massive power of 985 hp. The 90° V8 turbo engine generates power of 769 hp and the remaining 216 hp is created by three electric motors among which one of them is located at the rear of the car. The automaker has said that it is the highest power output by any eight-cylinder engine in Ferrari's history. With an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, this sportscar can touch the speed of 100kmph in 2.5 seconds and can zip from zero to 200kmph in mere 6.7 seconds.