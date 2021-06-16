This crash cost millions! Three Ferrari cars slam into each other. Watch here

The black 488 GTB, instead of applying brakes or slowing down, swerves into the middle lane, hoping to make its way through. But, unfortunately, its tail gets kicked and slams into a red Ferrari 488 Pista before bouncing off its side and hitting a black Ferrari 458 Italia. Soon after, all three Ferraris come to a halt and form a bunch of wrecked super cars.

Soon after the crash, police officers arrive at the spot and block a part of the highway while the three damaged Ferraris lie under an overpass of the highway. The vehicles seem to have sustained quite a bit of damage. In what is visible in the footage, one of the black Ferrari's bumper seems completely damaged while a side door seems to have loosened. The repair of the vehicles will surely cost a lot.