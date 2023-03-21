You can create your own off-road vehicle with LEGO Land Rover Defender 90 set

Land Rover Defender has partnered with LEGO to lauch the Icons Classic Land Rover Defender 90 set for those who like to customise their own off-road vehicle. The 2,336-piece set comes with complete accessories including various off-road equipment. Fans can build the LEGO set in two formats, one as an everyday road-ready model and the other as a fully customised vehicle for off-road expeditions.

The Defender 90 LEGO set comes as a celebration of 75 years of Land Rover brand. The LEGO set is 32cm-long and come with accessories such as a roof rack, raised air intake, front bumper with working winch, side rails and toolbox, plus traction plates for crossing mud and sand.

The set also gets working steering and suspension, opening doors and bonnet and an intricately detailed interior with details based on the its life-size sibling. “Defender is synonymous with adventure and this new LEGO set is a perfect way to capture the spirit of an incomparable, unstoppable automotive icon, whilst also sharing the playful side of the vehicle," said Paul Barritt, Director, Land Rover Classic.

The LEGO set of the classic vehicle will be available from April 1 and will be priced at $239.99 (approx ₹19,828.55).

The Jaguar Land Rover Defender 90 model was launched in the country in July of 2021 at a price of ₹76.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The main difference between Defender 90 and Defender 110 is in the size. The former is a two-door version and is noticeably shorter, in comparison. That said, Defender 90 still manages to have a six-seat setup courtesy an innovative front central jump seat.

The off-road vehicle gets a configurable Terrain Response 2 system that allows the person behind the wheel to customize the vehicle's set up as per the terrain ahead.

