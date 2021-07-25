Yamaha Motor working on all-new electric vehicle platform for India

Yamaha, the Japanese two-wheeler company, is working on an all-new electric vehicle platform for India and other global markets. However, the company's investments in electric mobility in India will depend on the government's clear road map on e-mobility and stable policy, according to a senior company official.

The government with its FAME II scheme has increased the incentives for electric two-wheelers but Yamaha believes that there exists a larger issue of availability of infrastructure, charging stations, battery production and swapping infrastructure and these need to be addressed.

(Also read | Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid prices revealed. Check full price list here)

Yamaha Motor India group chairman Motofumi Shitara conveyed that a team of experts in Japan is focusing on developing an EV platform for India and other markets in the world. "We already have a dedicated team at our Japan Headquarters, working on an all-new electric vehicle platform for India and other global markets," he was quoted by PTI. He also informed that the brand has been working with Gogoro and has been manufacturing electric vehicles in Taiwan for the last two years. “So, the technology and the expertise to develop and manufacture EV models are in already in place," he added.

Coming to the India chapter, Shitara informed that there lies significant challenges coming to investing here. "Currently, there are bigger challenges related to investments and this can't be addressed unless the Indian government lays down a clear road map and a stable policy," he said. He also stressed that common people can only accept EVs if there is proper availability of charging stations, battery production and swapping infrastructure. "So once all the aforementioned factors are addressed by the government, we will not only introduce but also manufacture EV models in India. Whether a separate investment will be made or not is something we will update you about, closer to the transition," Shitara was quoted as saying.

(Also read | Yamaha FZ25 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition launched in India. Check price here)

Yamaha also recently launched Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter. This is the company's first step towards entering the EV space in the Indian market. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid comes with an electric power assist. Shitara added it is just one of many technological advancements and milestones in the field of electric mobility by Yamaha.

(with inputs from PTI)