World's first rooftop, open-air drive-in theatre set to open in Mumbai

Reliance Industries Limited has announced that it will all-set to open the world's first rooftop, open-air, drive-in theatre at the Jio World Drive (JWD) on November 5 in Mumbai. The premium shopping mall by the company promises to be the biggest movie screen in the city as it will have the capacity to accommodate around 290 cars at a time.

Similar Bikes

Reliance in a release conveyed that this concept will be a new source of entertainment keeping in mind the precautions of current times. It will facilitate movie buffs to enjoy cinema in the safety of their cars. Confident that this move will click with the audience, the company shared that this new entertainment source will not compromise with the cinematic experience. With a capacity to have around 290 cars in the drive-in theatre, the company said that it wants to provide its customers with modern and innovative technology.

(Also read | Planning to travel to Kerala? These lavish caravans will be at your service)

The pandemic is steadily transforming the way people opt for leisure activities and entertainment. From personal mobility choices to drive-through vaccination centers, travel options and even shopping options, there has been a marked change in recent months to what was otherwise considered normal. Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), for instance, launched an in-car dining initiative wherein restaurants operated by the department offers local cuisine to tourists while they sit inside their parked vehicles.

Again, to promote safe travelling, the state also announced Caravan Tourism Policy known as ‘Keravan Kerala.’ This policy constitutes caravans and caravan parks that will facilitate tourists with luxurious caravans that will have all the required services needed during the road journey. Caravan parks will be designated parking spaces for these vehicles where the tourists can either opt to halt or stay for a day or two to explore the area.