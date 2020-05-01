Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it is working with its dealer partners to re-stimulate demand with its wholesales coming to a naught in April due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

The company said the restart of the entire value chain and its restoration will be gradual, as the industry is facing varied challenges like low consumer sentiment, rebuilding of disrupted supply chains and return of workforce.

"As with many other sectors, with the closure of dealerships and manufacturing, the operation of the automotive value chain has come to a grinding halt," TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Naveen Soni said in a statement.

These are critical times and the company was aware that there would be no wholesales in the month of April 2020, he added.

"As we prep for a restart, we are working closely with our dealer partners to offer them the best support to re-stimulate demand in a safe and heathy atmosphere," Soni said.

He added that there has been some movement in the market of late and dealers have started to receive some enquiries.

"We will ensure that these customers are catered to as soon as we begin operations. To assist our customers who are homebound, we have made provisions to entirely digitalise the sales process wherein we have a 360-degree product view for the customer to take a virtual tour of the vehicle, select financing options and even receive a quotation online," Soni noted.

The company has also made provisions for delivering the vehicle to the customer's doorstep upon the completion of purchase, he added.

