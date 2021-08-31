This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
News >
Will mass adoption of EVs result in gridlocks galore? Report sends early message
Will mass adoption of EVs result in gridlocks galore? Report sends early message
Electric vehicles are great for the environment because of low or no emission at all. But what about the pressure on roads and infrastructure once these become a common sight globally?
Electric vehicles are being claimed far and wide as the best bet among personal mobility options to fight climate change and while that may be largely true, there is some concern that mass adoption of EVs by individual buyers could cause gridlocks in major cities in the world.
EVs
mostly
have
far
more
advocates
than
critics
but
among
the
small
group
of
the
latter,
there
is
mounting
concern
that
the
EV
revolution
may
be
coming
at
the
cost
of
mass
transit
and
public
transportation
options.
With
several
governments
rolling
out
subsidies
and
incentives
to
make
personal
EVs
more
affordable,
the
consequent
spike
in
sales
could
result
in
traffic
snarls,
jams
and
deadlock.
A document from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has outlined that potential traffic jams in the UK in around 20 years from now could result have an impact on the economy, apart from the loss in revenue from selling conventional fuels. It is estimated by this report that the cost to the country's economy from traffic jams could be as high as 120 billion pounds per annum by year 2040.
Even many environmentalists who are vehemently against use of fossil fuels in vehicles and who may be in favour of EVs, highlight that the popularity of such vehicles should not come at the cost of public transportation options. “We see electric vehicles as an important step towards a fossil-free future, yet by no means should they be viewed as the end-all-be-all on the pathway towards finding sustainable mobility solutions," Barbara Stoll, a Greenpeace International Transport Campaigner, had said back in 2019. “Policymakers must also prioritize the improvement and extension of public transport networks that run on renewable energy, improve and extend cycling and walking infrastructure, and increase infrastructure to support the safe uptake of micro-mobility solutions."
Nowhere is this perhaps more relevant than in India where EVs may still be in a nascent stage but where there is enormous potential for such vehicles to flood already crowded city roads. And while emissions, or the lack of it, would auger well for the country's alarmingly toxic air, it could make the fight for every inch of road space even more intense. This is despite the fact that early EV adopters may still be the relatively few in the country who can afford one.