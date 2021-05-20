Why Porsche ditched and deserted diesel in current times of electric power

Once upon a time, Porsche and many other manufacturers of sports cars just couldn't imagine anything other than a diesel engine power their beasts on roads across the world. The thunder, the performance, the capability of and from a diesel motor was ideal to cater to speed needs of prospective customers. And yet, Porsche discontinued its diesel models from early 2018 in a big walk away from years gone by. What was once unimaginable is a reality today. And for good reason.

Dwindling demand is at the core of the decision to do away with diesel-powered Porsche models. The car maker informs that in 2017, just 12% of all the cars it sold had a diesel motor. In the same year, customer interest for hybrid models increased significantly - 63 percent of the Panamera models supplied in Europe featured hybrid drives.

(Also read: All-electric Porsche Macan heads out for road testing, to be launched in 2023)

The decision to discontinue diesel models came about in February of 2018 and by September, it was decided to not offer diesel engines in any of the future models.

There have been some suspicions that the decision to do away with diesel models may have been an aftereffect of allegations of software manipulation for better emission standards but Porsche has maintained this isn't the case and that the twin factors of decreased demand for diesel and increasing interest in hybrid are the two sole reasons. As such, the company plans to invest more than six billion euros in hybrid technology and electric mobility by 2022.

If a diesel engine-powered Porsche still sets your heart racing, the only way to own and drive one would be to check out the second-hand market. Porsche states that certified pre-owned diesel Macan, Panamera and Cayenne models. The car maker also adds that it remains committed to providing all the services to those who have diesel Porsche models.