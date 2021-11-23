Why LED lights are so popular in modern cars and two-wheelers? Know here

Modern cars, motorcycles or scooters are increasing focusing on using LED lights. Not only for the headlamps but daytime running lights, taillights and even fog lamps as well are increasingly using LED lights. Previously, premium and high-end cars used to have LED lights, but now many lower-priced vehicles too come equipped with factory-set LED lights.

The penetration of LED in the automotive lighting market is increasing fast. According to a study by TrendForce, the LED penetration rate in the global passenger car segment had reached 53.1 per cent in 2020 and is expected to hit 60 per cent in 2021. Also, the penetration of LED in electric cars in 2020 was 85 per cent and is likely to hit 90 per cent in 2021.

There are several reasons why LED lights appeal to auto manufacturers and consumers as well. Here are the reasons why LEDs are finding increasing penetration in vehicles.