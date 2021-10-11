Weekend bag series created from sustainable material used for Volvo interiors

Volvo has partnered with designer brand 3.1 Phillip Lim to develop a new luxury fashion accessory made from the carmaker's sustainable interior materials. A designer weekend bag series is being made from Nordico, the sustainble interior material that will replace the use of leather in Volvo's cars.

The high-quality Nordico material created by Volvo Cars will make its debut in the brand’s next generation fully electric cars.

The material consists of textiles made from recycled material such as PET bottles, bio-attributed material from sustainable forests and corks recycled from the wine industry.

The Nordico bag has been designed for eco-conscious travelers and has been inspired by the essence of Scandinavian design. It features ample storage, a double strap and a special signature pouch. The weekend bag, however, will not be made available for purchase due to its exclusive limited edition run. Interested people can get hold of it through local market initiatives such as competitions, charity auctions and giveaways.

The bag falls under the emerging trend of ‘luxtainability’ - a combination of luxury and sustainability. The trend has emerged on the back of the design world's desire for sustainable materials - without compromising on quality. “Sustainability has been a part of the 3.1 brand from the beginning; working to achieve a sustainable balance in everything we do. Our brand mantra is to make less, mean more. Connecting with Volvo on this sustainability project, was an instant alignment of values," said Phillip Lim, Co-Founder and Creative Director of 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Volvo Cars had last month announced that starting with the C40 Recharge, all its new fully electric models will go completely leather-free. This commitment is in line with the company's vision to actively find high-quality and sustainable sources for many materials currently used in the wider car industry, in order to replace leather.