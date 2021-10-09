Volvo Cars begins production of all-electric C40 Recharge at its Belgium plant

Volvo Cars has started production of the all-electric C40 Recharge at its manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium. The C40 Recharge is the company's second fully electric car, after the XC40 Recharge. It is a part of the carmaker's latest pure electric cars to be launched in the coming years as it is the first model in the company's history to be designed as pure electric only.

Similar Cars

Volvo's Ghent plant also produces the XC40 Recharge, the fully electric version of the company’s popular compact SUV and its first fully electric model. The facility is a key part of Volvo's electrification plans.

(Also read | Volvo postpones XC40 Recharge launch in India to early next year; defers booking)

The carmaker has been increasing electric car capacity at the Ghent facility considerably, to 135,000 cars per year, and expects more than half of the plant’s production volume in 2022 to consist of fully electric cars. This is in line with Volvo's vision to sell only fully electric cars by 2030. The company also aims to be a climate neutral one by 2040. “The C40 Recharge is a car that represents our future," said Javier Varela, senior vice president for industrial operations and quality at Volvo Cars.

Volvo plans to roll out several additional electric models in coming years and also aims for 50 per cent of its global sales volume to consist of fully electric cars already by 2025, before becoming fully electric by 2030.

(Also read | Volvo recalls more than 4 lakh cars worldwide due to defective airbags)

Volvo C40 Recharge features a lower and sleeker design as well as the benefits of SUV. Its rear-end design goes with its lower roof line. On the inside, the vehicle features a high seating position and is available with different colour and decor options unique to the model. It will also the first Volvo model to be completely leather-free.

The Volvo C40 Recharge will be the next model in the lineup for India after the launch of XC40 Recharge in the country early next year.