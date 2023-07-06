We learned a lot from Honda, says Rajiv Bajaj on Triumph Speed 400 launch

Triumph recently launched the Speed 400 in the Indian market. It is the most affordable motorcycle in the manufacturer's lineup and will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto at their new Chakan plant. Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto said at the launch event that they have learned a lot from Honda. Bajaj is not shaping the market but it is the consumer that does this. The job of Bajaj is to respond to that.

At the launch event, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto and Nick Bloor, CEO - Triumph Motorcycles were present. They were asked, “Why is the middleweight category so important right now?" To this Rajiv Bajaj said, “We learned a lot in the last 30 years from Honda. One of the interesting things that I heard from Soichiro Honda is that it is the customer that shapes the market. We are not shaping the market, it is the consumer that develops and shapes the market. Our job is to respond to that."

To the same question, Nick said, “From the global point of view 400-500 cc category, is growing in popularity and importance. Depending on the market, it is very difficult to generalize. But in some markets, its down to affordability whereas in other markets the trend changes. It is great for commuting in the cities. In Europe and US, in terms of licensing, the riders that are allowed to ride on or are learning to ride on gives the opportunity to enter a brand. So, it varies by market but yes, there is a lot of excitement around this segment."

Watch: Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bikes

The Speed 400 has already taken the market by storm with its pricing. For the first 10,000 customers, the price is ₹2.23 lakh ex-showroom after which the price will be increased to ₹2.33 lakh ex-showroom. When compared, the recently launched Harley-Davidson X440 which is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp starts at ₹2.29 lakh and goes up to ₹2.69 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

However, the characteristics of both motorcycles are very different. Harley uses a long-stroke engine that is air-oil cooled that is not meant to rev high. On the other hand, Triumph is using a liquid-cooled engine that is much more modern. The torque output of both motorcycles is similar but the Harley produces much earlier in the rev range.

