The Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's lineup.
The Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's lineup.
The motorcycle feels quite premium because of its build quality.
The suspension setup is quite supple and absorbs most potholes that Indian roads have to offer.
The brakes work quite well and help in shedding of speed quickly. The ABS and traction control did not feel intrusive
The engine is an all-new 399 cc liquid-cooled unit. It is a rev-happy engine but that does not mean that the rider has to wide open the throttle everytime.
The engine is tuned for low and mid-range grunt and the power comes in a linear manner. The gearbox is a slick shifting unit and the clutch action is also quite light.
The service interval of the engine is of 16,000 km or one year. The company also promises the cost of maintenance for the first three years to be lower than that of a Royal Enfield 350
Even in terms of design, the Speed 400 looks a smaller version of the Speed Twin which is a good thing.
Triumph Speed 400 is priced at ₹2.33 lakh ex-showroom