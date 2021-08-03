Watch what happens after this Tesla Model S driver falls asleep while driving

An incident has come to light where a driver while driving his Tesla Model S fell asleep while the Autopilot feature of EV was activated. However, the driver-assist feature brought the electric car to a safe halt. This incident took place in Norway and it was later found out that the driver was intoxicated. The drivers who were passing by the Tesla Model S noticed that the person behind the wheel seemed unconscious. However, they followed the EV and recorded the driver whose head was down while driving throughout the route. Eventually, the Tesla Model S came to a halt by itself and the fellow persons tried to wake the driver up. (Also read | Tesla latest software update brings a plethora of features: All you need to know) Here, a seemingly unconscious driver in a #Tesla is filmed. Watch the shocking video : pic.twitter.com/MwEoBGFKUg — TESLA_saves_lives (@SavedTesla) July 31, 2021

After the authorities came to the spot, they determined that the person behind the wheel was drunk, but the driver denied driving while under influence. In a statement, officials said that despite the denial, necessary samples have been taken and there is also evidence of a video. They also confiscated the driver's license.

Reports say that in the past, many drivers under the influence of alcohol have used Tesla's Autopilot feature to avoid the charges of driving under alcohol influence. Tesla, however, has maintained that its Autopilot feature is not an autonomous driving system. The EV driver needs to stay alert and take control of the vehicles while using this feature. The latter constantly will remind the driver through various alerts such as to hold the steering wheel if it doesn't detect torque. If these alerts are ignored, then the EV will slow down and will come to a stop on the side of the road.