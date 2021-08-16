Watch: This wooden Mercedes-Benz 300 SL comes with Gullwing doors

A video has been posted on YouTube by Woodworking Art that shows the step by step creation of this miniature wooden model which is nothing less than an exceptional piece of art. The wooden model replicates the Gullwing doors that the original car features. Considered as one of the best-looking coupes, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL has a loyal following of motorheads. The maker of this model has also listed the wooden Mercedes on an online website for sale. The price of it stands at £1,057.40 or around $1,466.

The video has garnered many positive comments praising the creator for doing a commendable job. One went ahead to appreciate the effort of the maker who has been creating wooden models of vintage cars. Many termed the model as great and acknowledged the skills that the creator has.

Speaking of the original car, the popular Mercedes model was launched in 1954. Many say it marked the beginning of Gullwing doors. The Mercedes-Benz SL car has remained an inspiration for the following generation, a report stated. It featured a 3-litre inline-6 engine that created a power of 215 hp, a significant value for those times. The automaker produced only over 1,000 units of this coupe version.