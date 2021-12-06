Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Watch: This Tesla EV comes strapped with three jet engines
Screengrab from the video posted on YouTube by Warped Perception.

Watch: This Tesla EV comes strapped with three jet engines

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 05:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • A car enthusiast adjusted three jet engines on his Tesla Model S P85 electric vehicle.

  • Tesla had earlier informed that it will provide rocket thrusters in its upcoming electric sports car, Tesla Roadster.

There is a hand in glove relationship between Tesla and innovation, the one which is well understood by the brand's followers and owners of Tesla electric vehicles. Therefore, no customisation of Tesla EVs seems out of the world. Not even a Tesla that comes strapped with three jet engines.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yes, you read that correctly.

A video that has been posted on YouTube is proof that such customisation has been done by Warped Perception's Matt Mikka. He fixed three jet engines to his Tesla Model S P85 to explore how these engines can contribute towards providing the EV with a forward boost in terms of speed and performance. At first, he drove the electric vehicle with two of the thrusters at work, helping the Tesla electric car maintain a speed of around 96 kmph on the highway. Next, to observe the EV's straight-line acceleration, the creator switched on all three jet engines at their maximum thrust.

(Also read | Tesla Cyberquad, children's version of Cybertruck pick-up, sold out in one day)

With all the engines at work, the Tesla EV touch the speed of 96 kmph by less than one second compared to the previously noted time which is quite impressive. Although, other variable factors also need to be taken into account. However, attaching jet thrusters to the EV indeed shows that it contributes towards an improved acceleration.

(Also read | Tesla Cybertruck will have four-motor version with ‘crab mode’, says Elon Musk)

The video received many comments that appreciated the maker's idea. A few said that this is the coolest EV that they have ever seen and cannot wait to take a ride while many shared that this is the best sounding Tesla they have ever seen. One also conveyed that this customisation does increase the hype for the upcoming Tesla Roadster that will come with thrusters which will pop up from the license plate. Earlier, Tesla had stated that it will provide rocket thrusters in its new electric sports car.

  • First Published Date : 06 Dec 2021, 05:56 PM IST