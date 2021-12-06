Watch: This Tesla EV comes strapped with three jet engines

There is a hand in glove relationship between Tesla and innovation, the one which is well understood by the brand's followers and owners of Tesla electric vehicles. Therefore, no customisation of Tesla EVs seems out of the world. Not even a Tesla that comes strapped with three jet engines.

Yes, you read that correctly.

A video that has been posted on YouTube is proof that such customisation has been done by Warped Perception's Matt Mikka. He fixed three jet engines to his Tesla Model S P85 to explore how these engines can contribute towards providing the EV with a forward boost in terms of speed and performance. At first, he drove the electric vehicle with two of the thrusters at work, helping the Tesla electric car maintain a speed of around 96 kmph on the highway. Next, to observe the EV's straight-line acceleration, the creator switched on all three jet engines at their maximum thrust.

With all the engines at work, the Tesla EV touch the speed of 96 kmph by less than one second compared to the previously noted time which is quite impressive. Although, other variable factors also need to be taken into account. However, attaching jet thrusters to the EV indeed shows that it contributes towards an improved acceleration.

The video received many comments that appreciated the maker's idea. A few said that this is the coolest EV that they have ever seen and cannot wait to take a ride while many shared that this is the best sounding Tesla they have ever seen. One also conveyed that this customisation does increase the hype for the upcoming Tesla Roadster that will come with thrusters which will pop up from the license plate. Earlier, Tesla had stated that it will provide rocket thrusters in its new electric sports car.