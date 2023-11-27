HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Skywell, A Chinese Electronics Giant, Showcases Ev With Comfort To Match Private Jets

Chinese electronics giant showcases EV with comfort to match private jets

The battle in the electric vehicle (EV) space is being fought almost as much on factors such as affordability and range as it is on sheer comfort and convenience features. And to create its own distinct appeal in a rather crowded space, a Chinese electronics company has dived into the EV world with an electric sedan that promises opulence unseen in any other rival product thus far. Say hello to Skyhome from Skywell.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Skywell Skyhome
The cabin inside the Skywell Skyhome could well make luxury cars available today appear obsolete.
Skywell Skyhome
The cabin inside the Skywell Skyhome could well make luxury cars available today appear obsolete.

The Skywell Skyhome looks absolutely stunning, complete with its aerodynamic profile, stretched headlights that merge into the central DRL bar unit, aero flaps and a glossy paint shine. Although showcased in concept form, local reports highlight the company's claim that the production version would be 95 per cent similar to this.

But while the exterior looks of the Skywell Skyhome EV may be extremely appealing, it is what the sedan packs in the cabin that has made it a major talking point - there is a massive flexible screen that is carefully fitted with the panoramic sunroof and slides down at the press of a command by the rear-seat passengers. For a more personalised movie-watching experience, there are screens on the back of the front two seats as well.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV
₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Regardless of which screen the movie is playing on, a glass of chilled champagne is always within reach courtesy a refrigerator at the back of the center console. There are also dedicated tray tables fitted on the back of the front two seats, just under the screen.

If watching a movie and sipping champagne is done, just a press of a button again converts the rear seats into a near flat bed, complete with foot massage function as well. And to create the perfect ambience of relaxation, there is high-tech ambient lighting functionality too.

EV
There is no word yet on when the Skywell Skyhome will hit production lines but it is certain that the model would only be available in China in its first few years.
EV
There is no word yet on when the Skywell Skyhome will hit production lines but it is certain that the model would only be available in China in its first few years.

The Skywell Skyhome does indeed seek to cocoon occupants but how is it on the move? According to the company, the top-end version of the EV will come with two electric motors which will help it produce around 617 hp. The Skyhome also claims to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds. It is further equipped with air suspension and rear-axle steering.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric car electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
62% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 342 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.