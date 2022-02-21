HT Auto
Home News Watch: This luxurious villa's underground garage gets a disappearing car lift

Watch: This luxurious villa's underground garage gets a disappearing car lift

The said car lift gets a secret trap door mechanism and once the owner is down in the garage, the lift completely disappears and merges with the driveway.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2022, 10:06 AM
Screengrab of a video posted on YouTube by IdealPark
Screengrab of a video posted on YouTube by IdealPark

While secret passages and doorways in big mansions are a common thing, a luxurious villa nestled in the lap of the Portuguese Riviera, features a disappearing car lift that leads to the underground garage. The architects built the lid of the lift to match with the floor of the driveway so as to avoid visual obstruction.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 6.95 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In the villa called the Casa da Qinta da Marinha, the said car lift gets a secret trap door mechanism and once the owner is down in the garage, the lift completely disappears, merging with the driveway. The top of the disappearing car lift, along with being covered with the same material as the area surrounding, is also strong enough to be driven over. In case the owner simply wants to park outside for a moment, it can easily be done.

(Also read | Check out this motorhome that can gobble up an entire sports car)

Installation of the disappearing car lift means that the architectural lines are unbroken by unsightly lifts, massive garage doors, or weird ramps. The villa was designed by Enter Arquitectura, and the architect based it on a logic of “well-defined vertical planes that structure and organize the house’s interior spaces." These combine with the exterior spaces of the beautifully landscaped property.

As per the architects of the mansion, the lift and the garage are connected by a security camera system that would prevent one from operating the lift while someone is standing on top of it. It also warns the person exiting the garage in case the path out of the driveway is blocked by something.

The IP1-CM MOB car lift is capable of lifting up to 2,700 kg (5,952 lbs), which is strong enough for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The top of the lift, meanwhile, has a maximum paving load of 150 kg/square meter (30 lbs/square foot). However, the price of the luxurious villa with unique car lift hasn't been revealed yet.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: garage
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ford tests sounds of bicycle bells, footsteps as smart driver alert
Ford tests sounds of bicycle bells, footsteps as smart driver alert
Audi trademarks RSQ6 badge, indicates an upcoming compact electric crossover
Audi trademarks RSQ6 badge, indicates an upcoming compact electric crossover
Mahindra Electric partners CSC to boost EV adoption in rural India
Mahindra Electric partners CSC to boost EV adoption in rural India
This Tata Nano, modified as helicopter, is ₹2-lakh ride on rent for weddings
This Tata Nano, modified as helicopter, is 2-lakh ride on rent for weddings
Watch: Dodge Hellcat catches fire while trying to perform burnout
Watch: Dodge Hellcat catches fire while trying to perform burnout

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city