Check out this motorhome that can gobble up an entire sports car

Motorhomes are getting more customer-centric and hence more luxurious day by day. Dembell Motorhomes, however, promise to push the bar higher still and claims it can create a motorhome that can even transport a sports car. Based on Mercedes-Benz Actros, this motorhome boasts superyacht like qualities as far as space and materials used are concerned.

The exterior of the vehicle is sleek and tidy as the company has hidden the frames, protruding parts, the windows and even the door handle. Dembell has also used hidden hinges to keep the look of the motorhome as clean as possible. The company says that they have incorporated many new technical innovations such as the central heating system has been designed like the one found in family homes with underfloor and radiator heating. This will be supplemented with skylight windows and surface-heated sides.

(Also read | RV with second floor and XXL bed? Luxury on wheels may never be the same again)

Coming to the interiors, Dembell says that one will get the feeling of a yacht as the premium materials have been used to create it. With the cockpit, one gets the facility of a lounge area, kitchen, bathroom, master bedroom and storage area. The interiors are latched with smart solutions to provide the user comfort and easy-to-use spaces.

(Also read | This amphibious RV does double duty on land and water)

The highlight of Dembell's motorhome, however, is that it comes with a rolling garage function in three different versions. The smallest among it is called Side Package Room which will allow the user to carry motorbikes, bicycles or quads while travelling. The Small Garage that comprises two slide-outs will provide the owner with a facility to carry a small car. The Large Garage features three slide-outs can accommodate cars with a length up to 4.5 metres. The space is sufficient to keep sports cars as well.

With its garage-on-the-move option, the motorhome could well be a favourite for the rich and famous looking to carry their world with them.