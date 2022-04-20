HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: This Ford Bronco Remains Submerged In High Tide For Two Nights

Watch: This Ford Bronco remains submerged in high tide for two nights

A Ford Bronco got stuck in a high tide in Bar Harbor in Maine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2022, 10:29 AM
Screenshot taken from the video posted on YouTube by EveryDayDrones. 
Screenshot taken from the video posted on YouTube by EveryDayDrones. 
Screenshot taken from the video posted on YouTube by EveryDayDrones. 
Screenshot taken from the video posted on YouTube by EveryDayDrones. 

A video of a new Ford Bronco submerged in high tide has surfaced on the internet. The incident took place in Bar Harbor in Maine, where the Ford Bronco spent two days stuck in the sand and water. According to reports, the four-door Ford was trapped in a high tide last week and two attempts were made to rescue the vehicle which failed. It is being suggested that the owner of the Ford Bronco ignored warning signs to drive the car on the bar too near to high tide.

Reports claim that the owner also performed donuts on the sand before the car got stuck. However, these remain speculations as nothing has been confirmed yet. The Ford Bronco remained as is when the first attempt to rescue the car failed due to a snapped tow rope. The transmission and/or brakes were locked tightly. During this attempt, the tide rose up again.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Ford F-150 Lightning could come with Tesla-like infotainment games)

The rescue team came back again on the following day and was able to drag the Ford Bronco by around 30 metres, but had to stop again as the high tide was making a comeback. After this failed attempt, the team is planning to bring a diver to return with airbags at low tide in an effort to float the car out of the water.

(Also read | Ford Mustang becomes world's best-selling sports coupe for 7th year in a row)

There is no report on how much damage the Ford Bronco has endured in the last two days staying submerged in the salty water.

 

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Bronco Ford
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

BMW MINI John Cooper Works returns to Nürburgring after 10-year break
BMW MINI John Cooper Works returns to Nürburgring after 10-year break
Renault again teases hydrogen-combustion concept SUV, unveiling on May 19
Renault again teases hydrogen-combustion concept SUV, unveiling on May 19
Lexus RZ 450e EV leaked ahead of global debut today, may offer 480-km range
Lexus RZ 450e EV leaked ahead of global debut today, may offer 480-km range
Tesla launches insurance based on real-time driver data in more US states
Tesla launches insurance based on real-time driver data in more US states
Tesla on a 15,000 km solar-powered road trip. The running cost? Almost nil
Tesla on a 15,000 km solar-powered road trip. The running cost? Almost nil

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city