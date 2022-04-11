HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Tesla Cybertruck Rear Wheel Feature Demonstrated

Watch: Tesla Cybertruck rear-wheel feature demonstrated

Tesla will manufacture the Cybertruck in its Texas Gigafactory.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2022, 05:43 PM
Screenshot taken from the video posted by Cybertruck Owners Club on YouTube.
Screenshot taken from the video posted by Cybertruck Owners Club on YouTube.
Screenshot taken from the video posted by Cybertruck Owners Club on YouTube.
Screenshot taken from the video posted by Cybertruck Owners Club on YouTube.

The much-awaited Tesla Cybertruck made its appearance in Tesla's Cyber Rodeo event which was organised at the Tesla Texas Gigafactory in Austin last week. The Texas factory of Tesla will also manufacture the Cybertruck.

The video posted by Cybertruck Owners Club shows the Tesla Cybertruck prototype's rear wheels turning in the opposite direction of the front wheels. It is being said this feature will help when the user does low-speed manoeuvres during parking which will shorten the electric pickup trucks turning radius.

(Also read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter board despite biggest stake)

The attendees of the event also got to see the updated features of the Tesla Cybertruck like no handles, retractable rear glass, side view cameras in the plastic cladding around the front wheels and a charging port on one of the fenders. However, the interior didn't feature anything significant as it was a prototype as the yoke did not feature n airbag or many of the parts.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 90 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 1 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

Tesla chief Elon Musk confirmed that the production of Tesla Cybertruck will take next year, likely at the start of the year. The electric pickup truck was supposed to enter production in late 2021 which was later postponed to late 2022. After launch, Tesla Cybertruck may compete with the likes of GMC Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lightning.

(Also read | Tesla's China exports shrunk to 60 units in March amid strong local demand)

Tesla inaugurated its Texas Gigafactory in Austin last week inviting more than 15,000 people. The plant is spread across more than 8 km which is larger than the Pentagon. Tesla has invested about $1 billion and received more than $60 million in tax breaks. This is the second manufacturing unit of the E company. This production facility will employ 10,000 workers.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 05:43 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Elon Muska Elon Musk EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Watch: Tesla Cybertruck rear-wheel feature demonstrated
Watch: Tesla Cybertruck rear-wheel feature demonstrated
Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0, YZF-R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition launched
Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0, YZF-R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition launched
Tata Motors looking to increase EV production as demand spikes
Tata Motors looking to increase EV production as demand spikes
How residential EV chargers can address electric vehicle charging infra need
How residential EV chargers can address electric vehicle charging infra need
Swiggy partners EV logistics firm to turn its delivery fleet electric in Gujarat
Swiggy partners EV logistics firm to turn its delivery fleet electric in Gujarat

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city