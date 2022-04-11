Watch: Tesla Cybertruck rear-wheel feature demonstrated

The much-awaited Tesla Cybertruck made its appearance in Tesla's Cyber Rodeo event which was organised at the Tesla Texas Gigafactory in Austin last week. The Texas factory of Tesla will also manufacture the Cybertruck.

The video posted by Cybertruck Owners Club shows the Tesla Cybertruck prototype's rear wheels turning in the opposite direction of the front wheels. It is being said this feature will help when the user does low-speed manoeuvres during parking which will shorten the electric pickup trucks turning radius.

(Also read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter board despite biggest stake)

The attendees of the event also got to see the updated features of the Tesla Cybertruck like no handles, retractable rear glass, side view cameras in the plastic cladding around the front wheels and a charging port on one of the fenders. However, the interior didn't feature anything significant as it was a prototype as the yoke did not feature n airbag or many of the parts.

Similar Cars Find More Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 Electric | Automatic ₹ 70 to 90 Lakhs Expected Price* View Details UPCOMING Tesla Model S Electric | Automatic ₹ 70 to 1 Lakhs Expected Price* View Details

Tesla chief Elon Musk confirmed that the production of Tesla Cybertruck will take next year, likely at the start of the year. The electric pickup truck was supposed to enter production in late 2021 which was later postponed to late 2022. After launch, Tesla Cybertruck may compete with the likes of GMC Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lightning.

(Also read | Tesla's China exports shrunk to 60 units in March amid strong local demand)

Tesla inaugurated its Texas Gigafactory in Austin last week inviting more than 15,000 people. The plant is spread across more than 8 km which is larger than the Pentagon. Tesla has invested about $1 billion and received more than $60 million in tax breaks. This is the second manufacturing unit of the E company. This production facility will employ 10,000 workers.

First Published Date: