HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Will Not Join Twitter Board Despite Biggest Stake

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter board despite biggest stake

Elon Musk, Twitter's biggest shareholder, has decided not to join the social media company's board, the company's Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Sunday.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2022, 09:12 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not to join social media platform Twitter's board despite biggest stake.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not to join social media platform Twitter's board despite biggest stake.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not to join social media platform Twitter's board despite biggest stake.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not to join social media platform Twitter's board despite biggest stake.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought the biggest stake in social media platform Twitter, will not join the company's board. The information was confirmed by Parag Agarwal, CEO at Twitter, on Sunday. Last week, Elon Musk acquired 9.2 percent stake in the micro-blogging platform.

Agarwal took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm the news. "Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board", Agrawal's note on Twitter said.

Musk had purchased approximately 73.5 million shares of Twitter, becoming its biggest shareholder. The move came a week after the Tesla CEO hinted that he might shake up the social media industry. Musk's purchase sent shares of Twitter surging about 26 percent soon after the new broke.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Musk has been an avid user of Twitter and also its major critic, often using the platform to put up polls or make major announcements. He has also regularly run into trouble on the platform given his quirky tweets, and currently, he is seeking to exit a 2018 deal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that put controls in place related to his tweeting about the electric-car maker. Given this, it is an interesting development that the entrepreneur now holds a major chunk of shares in Twitter.

At the moment, it is unclear what Musk is planning to do with his stake in Twitter. The filing with the SEC shows that the date of the event that triggered the disclosure was March 14. The type of form used for this often indicates that the investor isn’t seeking to acquire control of a company, or to influence who controls it.

Last week, Musk inaugurated Tesla's latest Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Tesla will manufacture some of its flagship models at this facility, the second in the United States. Among the cars to be manufactured is Tesla Cybertruck, one of the most-anticipated models from the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 09:12 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

2022 Maruti XL6 facelift teased ahead of April 21 launch: Key features to expect
2022 Maruti XL6 facelift teased ahead of April 21 launch: Key features to expect
Tesla's China exports shrunk to 60 units in March amid strong local demand
Tesla's China exports shrunk to 60 units in March amid strong local demand
Maker of $777,000 flying motorbike prepares for IPO in Japan
Maker of $777,000 flying motorbike prepares for IPO in Japan
How to get the maximum fuel efficiency from your motorcycle
How to get the maximum fuel efficiency from your motorcycle
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter board despite biggest stake
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter board despite biggest stake

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city