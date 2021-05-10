A rare Ferrari F40 supercar has been destroyed after catching fire along Japan's Hakone Turnpike route, resulting in one less masterpiece out of the total 1,315 examples ever built.

The couple inside the car noticed smoke coming out of the engine bay and immediately pulled over. Soon after this the F40 caught fire and not-so-long after, it turned into a melted mess of steel.

According to footage from local media outlets, the fire crews arrived on the scene after the Ferrari caught fire. While they kept trying to extinguish the blaze, they could not save the car. The rare supercar turned into melting steel framework and remains of carbon fibre with everything else completely burnt and destroyed. Fortunately, the couple did not get injured in the incident.

