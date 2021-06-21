Watch: Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe skids off with spinning wheels on wet highway

Wet and slippery roads can be a mammoth challenge for the best of cars and special attention is needed from the person behind the wheels. One such example of how challenging it can be was when a video showed a Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe spin wildly out of control on a highway in Australia. The incident was captured by a dashcam and was shared by the Dash Cam Owners Australia page on YouTube recently. In the video, one can see a matte black C63 S Coupe being driven on the rain-soaked highway of Browns. The driver briefly kicked out the car’s tail after he pushed the throttle.

When the rear wheels of the car started spinning, and immediately after, it began to slow down, the driver once again hit the throttle. Unable to keep control of the steering wheel on the wet asphalt, the car skidded off to the right of the highway in a spinning motion. A cammer and a pickup truck that witnessed the whole incident, pulled in to help the driver.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe is a faster version of the regular C63, and with a dynamic engine and carbon-composite brakes, the car provides better-stopping performance. With a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 fuel engine, the coupe is capable of generating power of 503 hp at 5500 rpm.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe can has 699 Nm of torque. With rear-wheel drive, the C63 S can go from zero to 96 kmph in 3.7 seconds and touch a speed of 196 kmph in 11.9 seconds.