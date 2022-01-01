Watch: Hyundai turns Ioniq 5 EV into air purifier

The makers have incorporated the EV's filters, its cooling fan, its brake lights, multiple body panels, its emblem and also its 20-inch wheel. The end result of the recycling process is quite impressive as many automakers, including Hyundai, have suggested several ingenious after use of electric vehicles.

A recent study by Volvo had shown that the manufacturing process of an electric vehicle is more carbon-intensive compared to the production of internal combustion engine vehicles. Electric vehicles also come with a shorter lifespan due to their dependency on battery packs. Though automakers are trying to find out new ways to recycle an EV after it is no more in use, recycling ideas such as the one from Hyundai can push many to adopt more creative and innovative ideas.

The video has garnered many positive responses and appreciated the automaker's efforts in coming up with out-of-the-box recycling methods for the EV.