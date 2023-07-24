HT Auto
Watch: Chinese man gets his Rolls-Royce lifted up to 44th floor of his penthouse

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2023, 10:37 AM
A Chinese billionaire did something crazy to outdo all his counterparts by getting his Rolls-Royce Ghost craned up to the 44th floor of his penthouse in Fujian, China. And as fancy as it sounds, the task of getting a huge car lifted up to this height is not easy. The owner paid an engineering firm to construct a one-off iron cage for the car that was then lifted up using three extremely strong and durable cables by a crane.

Screengrab of a footage shared on social media showing the car being lifted up into the high-rise apartment. (kurdistan.millionare.cars/Instagram)
Screengrab of a footage shared on social media showing the car being lifted up into the high-rise apartment.

The task of craning up the car did not see any major hurdles and a team of workers used steel ropes to pull it over the balcony before it was then lowered down. The heavy luxury car was then placed in the balcony where it apparently will stay for as long as the owner wants.

Big character over big bucks: Rolls-Royce to screen buyers for its Spectre EV

The footage shared on social media shows the car being lifted up into the high-rise apartment. After seeing this, one can only image pulling it down if the driver ever feels like driving it around the streets of Fujian. And if money really isn't a concern for this affluent owner, he could either get a new cage constructed to bring down the car, by paying several hundreds of thousands of dollars, or he could actually just buy another car.

However, this isn't the very first time that a billionaire has done something as crazy as this just to flaunt his richness or make things stand out from his counterparts. As per a CarScoops report, in May, a multi-millionaire in Melbourne, Australia had his McLaren Senna GTR craned inside his $39 million, 57-floor penthouse apartment. In that particular instance, the owner acknowledged the fact that the car would likely have to live the rest of its days in the apartment as moving it back to the streets would be almost impossible.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST
TAGS: McLaren Rolls-Royce

