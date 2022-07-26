HT Auto
Watch: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rains

A videos shows a golden Maruti Suzuki WagonR stuck on the side of a lane in Jodhpur until pressure from flowing flood water moves it backwards.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 11:50 AM
Photo collage showing vehicles floating in flood water in Jodhpur, Rajasthan (ANI/Twitter)
Photo collage showing vehicles floating in flood water in Jodhpur, Rajasthan (ANI/Twitter)
Photo collage showing vehicles floating in flood water in Jodhpur, Rajasthan (ANI/Twitter)
Photo collage showing vehicles floating in flood water in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

After heavy rainfall triggered a flood-like situation in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Monday night, many vehicles got washed away in the water flowing on streets. Some videos shared on the internet show vehicles floating on water accumulated in the streets. A golden Maruti Suzuki WagonR was seen stuck on the side of a lane until pressure from flowing water moves it backwards and the vehicle starts floating.

Another vehicle floating in the water seems to be a blue-coloured Maruti Celerio. The video shared by ANI shows people looking at the vehicle and shouting while it floats away with pressure from the flood accumulated water.

(Also read | Cars float and sink as record rain nearly drowns central China)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours while many places in the state witnessed light to moderate rains. The weather office has further predicted light to moderate rains in most places and heavy rains at some places in Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions of the state.

In a similar incident that took place earlier this month, a Mahindra Bolero had a narrow escape when trying to cross an overflowing canal under heavy downpour in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The Bolero got swept away in overflowing canal water despite it being a rugged and tough SUV. With some luck, the three occupants managed to make their way to safety.

Attempts were made to rescue the floating vehicle using ropes but the endeavor proved to be unsuccessful. While the driver and occupants of the vehicle managed to get out of the Bolero, the SUV itself was swept with a high degree of force.

Also, as India witnesses monsoon showers across states, there have been reports of vehicles stuck in lengthy traffic jams in cities like Delhi and Mumbai recently. Traffic snarls and water-logging are the most common issues reported from these cities after a rain shower (See pics here).

