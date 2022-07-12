HT Auto
Home Auto Photos Rain Halts Traffic In Delhi, Mumbai. See Pics

Rain halts traffic in Delhi, Mumbai. See pics

Rainfall in Delhi and Mumbai caused water-logging up to two feet at some places and vehicular movement was slow in some of the areas in the cities.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 03:52 PM
Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning and flooded many parts of the city within a couple of hours, throwing road traffic out of gear at some places.
1/8
Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning and flooded many parts of the city within a couple of hours, throwing road traffic out of gear at some places. (PTI)
Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning and flooded many parts of the city within a couple of hours, throwing road traffic out of gear at some places.
Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning and flooded many parts of the city within a couple of hours, throwing road traffic out of gear at some places.
Rain in the national capital on Tuesday morning brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city.
2/8
Rain in the national capital on Tuesday morning brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city. (Rahul Singh)
Rain in the national capital on Tuesday morning brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city.
Rain in the national capital on Tuesday morning brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city.
Rainfall caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city, including in Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi.
3/8
Rainfall caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city, including in Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi. (Rahul Singh)
Rainfall caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city, including in Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi.
Rainfall caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city, including in Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi.
The Delhi Traffic Police department issued an alert saying thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
4/8
The Delhi Traffic Police department issued an alert saying thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly. (Rahul Singh)
The Delhi Traffic Police department issued an alert saying thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
The Delhi Traffic Police department issued an alert saying thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
An ambulance commutes through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
5/8
An ambulance commutes through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Rahul Singh)
An ambulance commutes through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
An ambulance commutes through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
Vehicles ply through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
6/8
Vehicles ply through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Rahul Singh)
Vehicles ply through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Vehicles ply through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
A vehicle commutes through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. 
7/8
A vehicle commutes through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday.  (Rahul Singh)
A vehicle commutes through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. 
A vehicle commutes through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. 
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. 
8/8
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday.  (Rahul Singh)
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. 
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. 
First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 03:52 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi traffic rainfall
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ford in trouble over faulty Mustang Mach-E, tech glitch leaves it dead in tracks
Ford in trouble over faulty Mustang Mach-E, tech glitch leaves it dead in tracks
Volkswagen announces the ‘Monsoon Campaign’ for customers in India
Volkswagen announces the ‘Monsoon Campaign’ for customers in India
Renault offers heavy discounts on Triber, Kiger and Kwid in July
Renault offers heavy discounts on Triber, Kiger and Kwid in July
Honda Civic Type R teased ahead of debut on July 20, gets a bolder fascia
Honda Civic Type R teased ahead of debut on July 20, gets a bolder fascia
Hyundai offers discounts of up to ₹50,000 on select models. Check full list
Hyundai offers discounts of up to 50,000 on select models. Check full list

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city