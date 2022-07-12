Rain halts traffic in Delhi, Mumbai. See pics
Rainfall in Delhi and Mumbai caused water-logging up to two feet at some places and vehicular movement was slow in some of the areas in the cities.
Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning and flooded many parts of the city within a couple of hours, throwing road traffic out of gear at some places.
Rain in the national capital on Tuesday morning brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city.
Rainfall caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city, including in Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi.
The Delhi Traffic Police department issued an alert saying thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
An ambulance commutes through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Vehicles ply through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
A vehicle commutes through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 03:52 PM IST
