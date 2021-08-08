Watch: A Ferrari Roma gets stuck in a narrow Italian alley

A video has been posted on Youtube where the viewers can see the driver of a Ferrari Roma struggling to pull the supercar out of a tight lane. The judgement of the driver falls flat as Ferrari Roma is not a small car. It is 183.3 inches long and 77.7 inches wide. The car weighs 1,472 kg. Since Italy is known for narrow lanes and paths, one can only guess how the supercar will make its way through. Till now, there has been no report if the car has been taken out of the lane yet.

Ferrari Roma has a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine that can also be found on the Ferrari 488 Pista. It can create a power of 603 bhp at 5,750 to 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 760 Nm at 3,000 to 5,750 rpm. The supercar also features an eight-speed automatic transmission. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph from zero in less than 3.4 seconds and can also attain the speed of 200 kmph in 3.9 seconds. The Ferrari Roma has a top speed of 320 kmph.

The supercar was launched earlier this year in India for a price tag of ₹3.61 crores.