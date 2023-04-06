HT Auto
Home Auto News Vw Halts Sales Of Some Id.4 Evs Due To Risk Of Doors Opening While In Motion

VW halts sales of some ID.4 EVs due to risk of doors opening while in motion

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2023, 12:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Volkswagen AG has asked its dealers in the US and Canada to halt the sales of select ID.4 electric SUVs because the doors might fling open while the vehicle is in motion, and the German carmaker doesn’t yet have a fix for the problem. Door handles of nearly 18,000 of these vehicles are malfunctioning because of water seeping in. This can “cause a situation where a vehicle door could open unexpectedly" at low speed, Volkswagen said.

Volkswagen is betting big on ID.4 SUV to pave its way into the EV world.
Volkswagen is betting big on ID.4 SUV to pave its way into the EV world.
Volkswagen is betting big on ID.4 SUV to pave its way into the EV world.
Volkswagen is betting big on ID.4 SUV to pave its way into the EV world.

First reports of ID.4 driver and passenger doors opening surfaced in January, prompting supplier to analyze the failed parts. This led Volkswagen to discuss the issue with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) the following month. The carmaker then identified a total of 10 ID.4s with the self-opening doors made in Chattanooga.

Also Read : Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia are the safest sedans in India

Volkswagen is still working on the repair of the issue and will notify users when it finds a fix for the same.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

In a separate development, Volkswagen also issued a recall of its 1,43,000 Atlas SUVs in the US because a faulty sensor on the front passenger side can switch the airbag system off under certain conditions. Until the issue can be rectified, the carmaker is advising owners to avoid letting people ride in that seat.

The document filed with the NHTSA informed that the problem is sporadic. The affected vehicles include all model year 2018 through 2021 Atlas and model year 2020 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

The carmaker says that it is unaware of any injuries that might have resulted from the problem. Though Volkswagen hasn't yet figured out how to fix the problem yet, it has said that once the fix is figued, the repairs will be done free of charge.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 12:08 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Sport ID.4 Volkswagen
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city