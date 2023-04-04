Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia are the safest sedans in India

Slavia and Virtus secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test
Both sedans secured highest safety rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests
The duo scored 29.71 out of 34 points in Adult occupant protection test and 42 out of 49 points in Child occupant protection test
Slavia and Virtus were tested with frontal and side impacts
They also passed the pedestrain protection and ESC tests as well
Slavia and Virtus are the first two compact sedans from India to pass the Global NCAP crash test successfully
Both sedans were launched in India last year and are flagship models from Skoda and Volkswagen
Virtus and Slavia have emulated Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun's successful run at Global NCAP crash tests
The duo rival the likes of Hyundai Verna and Honda City among others in the compact segment