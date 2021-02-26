Volvo rolls out first ever over-the-air software update on XC40 Recharge

Volvo Cars is rolling out its first ever over-the-air (OTA) software update for the company’s first fully electric car - the XC40 Recharge, starting in Europe.

The drivers of the XC40 Recharge will receive a range of updates such as new features, bug fixes and stability improvements to the car's infotainment and propulsion systems. However, OTA updates would mean that customers will not have to visit workshops physically to get their software updated or get new features installed.

New OTA updates also mean that the electric Volvo always has scope for improvement in terms of features and software. “Yesterday you still had to drive to the workshop in order to get the latest updates to your car. Today you simply click OK and your electric Volvo takes care of the rest. It couldn’t be easier," said Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars.

(Also read | Volvo to triple electric vehicle production capacity at Belgium plant)

Features additions in the new update includes a new base software for the car’s main electronic systems, an increase in charging speed and an improved driving range. Other updates include enhancement of the Android Automotive operating system that powers the car’s infotainment system as well as an important safety-related propulsion bug fix.

The new software package also includes updates to a variety of items such as Bluetooth connectivity, climate timers, the car’s digital owner’s manual and the 360-degree camera.

The update will be automatically available to the XC40 Recharge drivers and all they have to do is to accept the download and installation.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is also set to be launched in India this year and will be powered by a 78kWh battery powering two electric motors and that can produce 402hp and 660Nm torque and a range of more than 400 kms on single charge.