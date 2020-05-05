Volvo Car India has initiated digitisation of operations by moving towards online car buying and servicing. Volvo Car India has introduced ‘Volvo Contactless Program’ for its customers and also for the prospective buyers.

The program aims towards providing the safest way to service and to buy Volvo cars in India. This new digital initiative enables Volvo owners to book their car services online with their nearest dealership location and also provides an interactive online buying process to a prospective buyer, a safe and secure test drive process (post relaxation of norms), digitised finance offers, online documentation & finally an online channel to buy the car and get a contactless delivery.

“Volvo cars is always known for safety technology in our cars and now we have raised the bar in safety by taking measures to disinfect our dealer’s facility and test drive cars. I am confident that the Indian economy will spring back to its pace very soon with the measures taken by authorities. Our Volvo Contactless Program emphasises the need for businesses to adapt to the current environment with an assurance of safety." said Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Volvo Car India has also kick-started a unique customer centric approach called #SafestPlaceToBe. As part of this initiative, all Volvo dealer facilities are being disinfected and personnel working at the nationwide dealerships are provided with PPEs and sanitisers. Cars at dealerships as well as the demonstration cars are being disinfected.

Volvo recently extended the warranty on its cars till May 31 to minimise the inconvenience caused to customers due to the ongoing lockdown across the country. This will cover customers who had the warranty expiring during the lockdown period beginning March 22, 2020, up until May 3, 2020, Volvo Cars India said in a statement.

In March, the company had closed all dealerships and allowed work from home to protect its customers and employees against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We fully support the government's lockdown initiative in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19, during the lockdown some of our customers may have faced warranty issues and we are happy to extend the warranty till May 31, 2020, for customers whose warranty ends between March 22 and May 3, 2020," Volvo Cars India Managing Director Charles Frump said.