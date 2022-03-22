Volkswagen's latest software for its ID. family EVs optimises charging capacity

Volkswagen has introduced a new software generation 3.0 in all its electric ID. models in an attempt to optimise charging capacity and enhance user experience. Volkswagen shared that buyers of new electric vehicles will get the upgraded software right away while previous customers will be provided with the software free of charge via an over-the-air update.

In the updated software system, the intelligent driver assistance systems that include Travel Assist with Swarm Data will adapt to the driver's driving style and can drive to the left or right of the lane or keep the EV exactly in the middle of it. The system has predictive cruise control and turning assistance. The vehicle speed can be adapted to local speed limits and road layouts.

The Park Assist Plus if activated in the parking menu will search for a parking space and complete the appropriate parking manoeuvre. If the user wants, the assistant can park the electric car autonomously with the help of the environment sensors, and take full control of the EV, including steering, acceleration, braking and gear changes.

The ID. Software 3.0 will offer new displays and infotainment systems. The optional “augmented reality head-up display", has been expanded to include additional displays in the long-distance zone as well as showing the optional Travel Assist assisted lane change. It also displays new symbols such as roundabouts and information on the distance to the destination. The new system will also feature optimised voice control.

Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand, responsible for Technical Development Thomas Ulbrich said the company is taking its products to a new level of functionality. “Again, we are living up to our claim of offering high-quality technologies and innovations in all classes," added Ulbrich. Volkswagen mentioned by using swarm data and the most recent generation of driver assistance systems, it is also progressing towards autonomous driving.

