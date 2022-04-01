HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen To Shut Part Of Its Shanghai Factory Due To Covid Restrictions

Volkswagen to shut part of its Shanghai factory due to Covid restrictions

Volkswagen will partially close its Shanghai production unit as the city is under phased lockdown to curb Covid-19 infections.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 09:54 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Volkswagen announced it will close part of its Shanghai factory because it is facing problems obtaining vehicle parts as the city is under lockdown after a surge in Covid-19 cases. Volkswagen shared it is trying to keep production running while following the pandemic protocols.

The factory will be partially closed on March 31, informed a Volkswagen spokesperson. However, the spokesperson did not share the details about the parts that are becoming difficult to get or the models that have been impacted due to this move. Volkswagen operates the manufacturing unit in a joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor Corp.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 35 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Tesla to pause Giga Shanghai production amid Covid curbs: Report)

In a bid to keep its Shanghai factory running, Volkswagen had earlier asked workers to sleep on-site in a so-called closed-loop system. Staff were asked to prepare sleeping bags, camp beds or yoga mats and bring a two-week supply of essential medicine, stated individuals on the condition of anonymity.

Toyota Motor and Volkswagen had suspended manufacturing at four factories in Changchun two weeks ago when the cases of Covid-19 increased and the city went under a lockdown. This was after a nearly two-week shutdown of factories in Tianjin during an outbreak in January. With Shanghai now in a phased lockdown, Tesla too has suspended production at its gigafactory for at least four days.

(Also read | VW eyes keeping Shanghai plant open with staff sleeping on-site)

China is following a strict Covid Zero policy that has impacted the production of many global automakers. It started allowing closed loops for some factories during a lockdown of the tech hub of Shenzhen earlier this month as a way of minimising the economic hit.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Tesla Toyota Covid-19 China
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

EV fire incidents: Centre to take action against EV makers after forensic probe
EV fire incidents: Centre to take action against EV makers after forensic probe
Volkswagen to shut part of its Shanghai factory due to Covid restrictions
Volkswagen to shut part of its Shanghai factory due to Covid restrictions
2022 Bangkok Motor Show: Focus on EVs due to increasing petrol prices
2022 Bangkok Motor Show: Focus on EVs due to increasing petrol prices
Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch, with AWD and triple exhaust, breaks cover
Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch, with AWD and triple exhaust, breaks cover
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city