HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen To Buy Autonomous Driving Tech Worth $4 Billion From Israel Company

Volkswagen to buy autonomous driving tech worth $4 billion from Israel company

Volkswagen Group will use components of the technology company such as laser-based lidar sensors for its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving vehicles from mid-decade.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 12:47 PM
File photo of Volkswagen logo. (Image used for representational purpose ) (REUTERS)
File photo of Volkswagen logo. (Image used for representational purpose ) (REUTERS)
File photo of Volkswagen logo. (Image used for representational purpose ) (REUTERS)
File photo of Volkswagen logo. (Image used for representational purpose )

Volkswagen will buy self-driving software and hardware from Israel’s Innoviz Technologies for $4 billion. Volkswagen's CARIAD technologies group signed a deal with Innoviz that specifies that the Volkswagen Group will use components such as laser-based lidar sensors for its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving vehicles from mid-decade.

Innoviz Chief Executive and Co-founder Omer Keilaf said in a statement that the team is excited to work with CARIAD's team and be the supplier of LiDAR sensors and perception software for vehicles that will be launched from the middle of the decade. “CARIAD is a leading player in the transformation of the whole automotive space. We are proud to be part of their mission," Keilaf was quoted in a report by Carscoops.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Volkswagen partners with Tesla co-founder's company for EV battery recycling )

The Israeli technology company claimed that its advanced LiDAR and perception software could see better compared to a human driver as it reduces the possibilities of errors. It also added that it has an agreement of LiDAR with BMW as well. Keilaf shared that the company is hiring a third-party contractor to produce the lidar sensors.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Volkswagen China unveils first flying passenger drone prototype )

Volkswagen's CARIAD has signed a series of technical partnerships including Bosch, Qualcomm, and STMicroelectronics. Volkswagen had earlier invested $2.6 billion in the US startup Argo AI as a part of the process of the auto major's European self-driving unit that was transferred to Argo. Volkswagen also announced a couple of months ago that it will use Qualcomm chips for the autonomous vehicles that it has planned to develop.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 12:47 PM IST
TAGS: Autonomous vehicle Volkswagen
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion
Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion
Volkswagen to buy autonomous driving tech worth $4 billion from Israel company
Volkswagen to buy autonomous driving tech worth $4 billion from Israel company
Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone
Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone
In pics: 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched
In pics: 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city