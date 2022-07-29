HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen China Unveils First Flying Passenger Drone Prototype

Volkswagen China unveils first flying passenger drone prototype 

The Volkswagen eVTOL prototype model is based on autonomous driving solutions and battery technology.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2022, 10:45 AM
As the vertical mobility project develops, Volkswagen Group China will work with the relevant Chinese authorities to achieve certification. (Volkswagen)
As the vertical mobility project develops, Volkswagen Group China will work with the relevant Chinese authorities to achieve certification. (Volkswagen)
As the vertical mobility project develops, Volkswagen Group China will work with the relevant Chinese authorities to achieve certification. (Volkswagen)
As the vertical mobility project develops, Volkswagen Group China will work with the relevant Chinese authorities to achieve certification.

Volkswagen China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype. This prototype has been named the V. MO along with a nickname - Flying Tiger - due to its distinctive black and gold livery, which was painted to commemorate its launch in the year of the Tiger. In 2020, Volkswagen China launched a vertical mobility project to explore the possibilities of the urban air mobility market and extend its reach from urban traffic into airspace.

The prototype model is based on autonomous driving solutions and battery technology. It sports a luxury x-wing configuration of 11.2m in length and a span width of 10.6m. It also has eight rotors that will be used for vertical lift and two propellers that will be used for horizontal flight. The automaker said it will conduct multiple flight tests later this year in order to optimise the concept prototype and improve it until it undergoes further advanced test flights in late 2023. Volkswagen shared that in its final testing, the team is expecting the eVTOL would be able to carry four passengers including luggage over a distance of up to 200km.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | VW's affordable brands to become more similar under the hood )

The CEO of Volkswagen Group China Dr Stephan Wollenstein shared that this project has been developed by a young team of Chinese experts from scratch who explored new design concepts and materials along with developing new safety standards during the making of this prototype. “The launch of this stunning validation model – the V.MO – is the first of many remarkable milestones on our exciting journey towards urban air travel, and a perfect example of our ‘From China, For China’ mission. Our long-term aim is to industrialize this concept and, like a ‘Flying Tiger’, break new ground in this emerging and fast-evolving new mobility market," said Wollenstein.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Volkswagen aims to double ID electric vehicles sales in China)

As urban air mobility is emerging rapidly in the mobility industry, the automaker is focusing on a rapid expansion of its local research and development and software expertise to work on this segment. As the vertical mobility project develops, Volkswagen Group China will work with the relevant Chinese authorities to achieve certification.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2022, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle EV EVs urban air mobility eVTOL Volkswagen
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

'Half the cost of petrol': Nitin Gadkari outlines benefits of ethanol fuel
'Half the cost of petrol': Nitin Gadkari outlines benefits of ethanol fuel
Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin from latest Bond movie to go under the hammer
Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin from latest Bond movie to go under the hammer
Jeep shutters China factory, points finger at 'rising political interference'
Jeep shutters China factory, points finger at 'rising political interference'
Watch: This Toyota Hilux on six wheels is built for accepting extreme challenges
Watch: This Toyota Hilux on six wheels is built for accepting extreme challenges
Hindustan Motors, aiming to become EV maker, faces land trouble in West Bengal
Hindustan Motors, aiming to become EV maker, faces land trouble in West Bengal

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city